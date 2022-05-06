AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AZEK by 67.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AZEK by 6.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 569.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in AZEK in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AZEK by 133.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

