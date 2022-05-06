B. Riley Cuts Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Price Target to $60.00

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Semler Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.75.

SMLR stock opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 39.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $4,155,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $4,951,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $18,849,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

