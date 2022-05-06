B. Riley Lowers Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $115.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

ONTO stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

