Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,152 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Baidu worth $39,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Baidu by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Baidu by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 676,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $124.08 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.18 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.47.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

