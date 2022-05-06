Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 13,436 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in NRG Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 930,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,097,000 after buying an additional 126,055 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NRG opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

