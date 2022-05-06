Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,803 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $101,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,701 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

