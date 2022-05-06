Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,061,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.91. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $87.16 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

