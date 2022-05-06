Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.91 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

RSG opened at $130.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

