Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after buying an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26.

