Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cintas by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS opened at $386.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.58 and a 200-day moving average of $411.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

