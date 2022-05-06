Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 138,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,823,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

