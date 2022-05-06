Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 130,088 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,088 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 259,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117,091 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY opened at $31.34 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

