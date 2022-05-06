Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

