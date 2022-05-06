Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after acquiring an additional 773,194 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $434.00 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.28.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

