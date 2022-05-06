Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Eight Capital cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a hold rating and a C$15.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.03.

TSE BLDP opened at C$10.69 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$10.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.48. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,263.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$485,326.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

