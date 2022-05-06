Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.55 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.18.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 26,069,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,353,000 after buying an additional 17,840,816 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $58,515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $43,521,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,198,000 after buying an additional 9,873,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,093,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,621,000 after buying an additional 7,136,895 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

