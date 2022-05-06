Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) PT Raised to €0.95 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.90 ($0.95) to €0.95 ($1.00) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNDSF. AlphaValue cut Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$0.76 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

