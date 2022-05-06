Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Trimmed by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.0% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,017,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $300.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

