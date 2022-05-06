Bank of America Upgrades Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to “Buy”

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Shares of CBD stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 32.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 577,271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Éxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.