Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 32.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.