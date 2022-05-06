Bao Finance (BAO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $123,952.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $123,952.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.00207254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00220396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.00480611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039920 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,117.70 or 2.00019367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.