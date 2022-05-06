Barclays Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $257.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $238.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.00 and a 200 day moving average of $223.23.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

