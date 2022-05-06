Barclays (NYSE:BCS) PT Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

BCS stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. Research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

