Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.35) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($29.67) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,574.20 ($32.16).

Get Shell alerts:

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,327.50 ($29.08) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,083.12. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.