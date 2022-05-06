Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.
BBDC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,390. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.
BBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Barings BDC (Get Rating)
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
