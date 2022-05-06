Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

BBDC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,390. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.58. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 205,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

