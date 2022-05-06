Barings LLC Cuts Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Barings LLC cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $114.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

