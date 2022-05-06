Barings LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

