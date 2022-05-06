Barings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,011,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $294.35 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.71.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
