Barings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,011,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,890,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $294.35 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.71.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.