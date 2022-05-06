Barings LLC Grows Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Barings LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 10,248.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034,069 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises approximately 0.8% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Barings LLC owned about 0.17% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $29,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

