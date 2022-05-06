Barings LLC Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Barings LLC grew its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,067 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.01.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $21.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

