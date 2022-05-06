Barings LLC Invests $22.56 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Barings LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 206,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,560,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $101.15 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average of $105.83.

