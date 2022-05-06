Barings LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average is $136.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 121.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

