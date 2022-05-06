Barings LLC Sells 372,412 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,412 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,077,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

