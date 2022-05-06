Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
