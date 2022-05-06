Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $78.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

