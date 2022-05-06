Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,956 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 126,926 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $66,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $27,832,000 after buying an additional 48,795 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 708,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,956,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

