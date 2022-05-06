Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,759,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,862,486. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,365,365 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,166 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 375,498 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 241,797 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

