Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,735 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 414.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $140.55. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

