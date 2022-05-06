Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70,803 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,803 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $566,271,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,384 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,699,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,478 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,579,451 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69.
