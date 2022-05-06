Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after acquiring an additional 304,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.50. 3,968,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,882,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.