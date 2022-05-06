Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Shares of TEL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,064. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average is $145.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

