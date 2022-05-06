Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.63. 71,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,546. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.