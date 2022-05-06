Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $15,586,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 228,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,101,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,021.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 42,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,959.9% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 40,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,689,000.

EMB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,748,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,364. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $113.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

