Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,102,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,768. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26.

