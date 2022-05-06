Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.66. 9,696,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,063. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33.

