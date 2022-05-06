Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,015,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 408,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.24. 2,529,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,890. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34.

