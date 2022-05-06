Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,838 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,838 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,152.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $50.81. 887,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,706. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.78. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.