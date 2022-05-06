Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.67 ($109.12).

Shares of ETR BMW traded down €1.44 ($1.52) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €78.03 ($82.14). 1,964,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($105.71).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

