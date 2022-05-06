Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €130.00 ($136.84) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($103.16) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.67 ($109.12).

BMW stock traded down €1.44 ($1.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €78.03 ($82.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,964,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.58. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

