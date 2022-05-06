BCE (NYSE:BCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. BCE updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.41 EPS.

BCE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $53.91. 1,370,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,614. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. BCE has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

