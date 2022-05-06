Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $83.00. The company traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 1148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 621,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after buying an additional 123,395 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 961,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,980,000 after buying an additional 24,628 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

