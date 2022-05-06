Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $83.00. The company traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 1148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.
BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
